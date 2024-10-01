CWI Awards Nine Players Historic Multi-Year Contracts Across Men’s And Women’s Teams

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua - Cricket West Indies (CWI) for the first time has awarded multi-year contracts for several of its top Men’s and Women’s players for the next two years.

This historic achievement comes on the back of a new four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in January 2024 between CWI and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA).

Fifteen (15) Senior Men’s players have been contracted, with six (6) of those players being offered multi-year contracts based on their performances during the 2023-2024 Evaluation Period. Of the fifteen (15) Senior Women’s players contracted, three (3) were awarded multi-year contracts.

Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket remarked

CWI has committed to maintaining open and honest dialogue with players and being practical about the realities of the modern game. The players have responded in kind and the acceptance of multi-year contracts is an indication of clarity, confidence, and commitment on both sides. I’d like to congratulate the entire cohort on their contract awards, and I look forward to seeing them build on their performances in the next assessment period

West Indies (WI) Men’s International Retainer Contracts

The WI Men’s contracted pool of international players is relatively stable, with only two changes in the fifteen-member group. ​ Kavem Hodge, who made his test debut this year against Australia receives his first ever international contract, along with Roston Chase.

Hodge played a pivotal role in the regional team’s first test win in Australia in 28 years in Brisbane and then followed that up with a maiden test century against England at Trent Bridge, he was also the leading scorer in the series for the Caribbean Men.

Chase, averaged 60.25 with the bat for the year in T20 internationals at a strike rate of 141.76 in eight innings where he notched 241 runs. He also bagged 12 wickets in the format with an economy rate of 6.43. The all-rounder also averaged 32.85 with the bat in eight One Day Internationals for the last 12 months.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kemar Roach are no longer on international retainer contracts. Chanderpaul, will take up a franchise retainer contract with the Guyana Harpy Eagles for the upcoming year, while Roach a decorated and accomplished senior player, is in discussions with CWI regarding a new dual playing and mentorship/coaching role as he begins to plan and consider the next stage of his cricket career. His involvement aligns with CWI's Elite and High-Performance strategic pillar. As a mentor, Roach's role will directly contribute to the pillar’s objective of developing top-tier talent by leveraging his vast experience and leadership on and off the field. His guidance to emerging players is a key element in fostering a high-performance culture and preparing the next generation of cricketers for elite competition.

WI Men’s players awarded multi-year international contracts are:

Shai Hope Alzarri Joseph Shamar Joseph Brandon King Gudakesh Motie Jayden Seales

WI Men’s players awarded one-year international contracts are:

Alick Athanaze Kraigg Brathwaite Keacy Carty Roston Chase* Joshua Da Silva Kavem Hodge* Akeal Hosein Romario Shepherd Rovman Powell

*New for 2024/25

WI Women’s International Retainer Contracts

The Senior Women’s pool has maintained consistency, though several players have shifted grades within the contracted group annually. The WI Women will benefit from an updated performance assessment structure, now aligned to those used for International and Regional Men. This also comes with increased contract levels of pay in keeping with the commitment to a move to parity in match fees and prize money across Men’s and Women’s professional cricket by October 2027.

WI Women’s players awarded multi-year international contracts are:

Shemaine Campbelle Hayley Matthews Stafanie Taylor

WI Women’s players awarded one-year international contracts are:

Aaliyah Alleyne Shamilia Connell Deandra Dottin Afy Fletcher Cherry Ann Fraser Chinelle Henry Zaida James Qiana Joseph Ashmini Munisar* Chedean Nation Karishma Ramharack Rashada Williams

Munisar has been awarded an international contract for the first-time, following her improved performances, including being the leading wicket taker in the CG United Super50 tournament.

Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru and Shabika Gajnabi have been offered WI Women Academy contracts, while Sheneta Grimmond will take up a new franchise retainer for the upcoming year.

The contract period runs from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025 for the players on a one-year contract while for the multi-year awarded players, their contracts are from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2026.

