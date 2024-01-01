Australian Deitz is trying to put more West Indies into West Indies cricket

Bringing the fun back has been a big part of West Indies' women's T20 World Cup preparations. It's a simple ethos, but a much-needed one championed by head coach Shane Deitz, the Australian who is a year into his job.

"There is a lot of laughter," Deitz told ESPNcricinfo. "[It's about] generally having fun, and being relaxed, and enjoying each other's company, enjoying the experience of playing cricket, [and] travelling the world.

"That's one thing that, coming from other jobs where it's a bit more serious and they want a lot of structure, it's good that we have a bit less of those things and make it a bit more [about] backing your gut feeling and your intuition, and how you want to play and how you naturally grow up playing.

"You grow up playing on beaches, in the streets - a bit more [of] that environment. Australia's a lot more structured. So just finding that balance and how to work it into our cricket has probably been one of the things that we're trying to learn and use that to our advantage, [and] make the girls feel comfortable that that's how we're going to play." Read more at ESPNcricinfo

