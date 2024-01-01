West Indies outclassed by South Africa in World Cup Opener

South Africa reeled off an effortless opening win against West Indies, as the left-arm spin of Nonkululeko Mlaba devastated West Indies' top order, before Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits produced fuss-free unbeaten fifties. The openers walked South Africa home with 13 balls to spare, in the Dubai curtain-raiser for this women's T20 World Cup.

West Indies couldn't really get out of the blocks, with bat or ball. Stafanie Taylor was their top scorer, with 44 not out off 41. But they never seemed like putting up a huge total, and South Africa never seemed at risk of failing to chase it down.

Mlaba struck once in the powerplay, firing a flatter delivery into Qiana Joseph's off stump to end a pained innings (4 off 14 balls). But she did the majority of her damage through the middle, by which stage West Indies were already battling to put up a decent score.

She was tight with her lines, and that quicker ball was dangerous. She bowled Shemaine Campbelle off her thigh pad in the 12th over, before slowing it down and getting Chinelle Henry caught behind next ball.

Read more at Cricinfo

