CWI sanctioned Global Super League set to launch in Guyana

A new five-team T20 tournament called the Global Super League is set to launch in Guyana and will be played from November 26 to December 7. The league will feature teams from five different countries and is sanctioned by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and "fully supported" by the government of Guyana, a "key stakeholder" in the competition, which has a prize money of US$1 million.

This is slated to be South America's first standalone cricket event and will feature Guyana Amazon Warriors from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and four other "established" T20 teams from around the world. ESPNcricinfo has learnt Hampshire, the three-time champions of England's T20 Blast, are among the invited teams.

There will be a total of 11 matches in the Global Super League T20 with each team playing four matches in the group stage. The top two teams will then progress to the final. All the matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence. A media release also said that the event is set to take place annually featuring different teams from around the world being invited to take part each season.

