Afy Fletcher: 'West Indies are here for business, not just a joyride'

A quick rethink after their disappointing tournament opener put West Indies' T20 World Cup campaign back on track with a comprehensive victory over Scotland.

Having lost by 10 wickets to South Africa, West Indies won by six wickets with 50 balls to spare at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night. That was after Chinelle Henry's opening four-over burst yielded 1 for 10 and restricted Scotland to 27 for 2 after seven overs. Afy Fletcher, their 37-year-old legspinner, then took 3 for 22 to restrict them to 99 for 8 and it could have been worse for Scotland had West Indies held their catches.

Qiana Joseph marshalled the run-chase with 31 off 18 balls while Henry chipped in with 18 off 10 and Deandra Dottin finished it style with 6-4-6 off Abtaha Maqsood, over long-off, reverse-swept through backward point and pummelled over deep midwicket.

"The first game didn't go to plan," Fletcher said. "No one wants to lose but, at the end of the day, you have to have a winner. It didn't go the way we wanted so we go back to the drawing board as all teams do, and we look at areas that we really need to work on and execute. We've come out with strong plans and I think the team gave a strong performance throughout the game, and the result was really good.

