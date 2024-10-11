Jewel Andrew eager to grab opportunity with both hands

Antigua and Barbuda wicketkeeper/batter Jewel Andrew wants to have a long and fruitful career representing the West Indies Senior Men’s Team and is willing to put in the work to achieve his goals.

Andrew, who turns 18 on December 7 this year, is set to become the youngest Antigua and Barbuda cricketer to represent the West Indies after he was included in the ODI squad for a three-match series against Sir Lanka from October 20-27 and the youngster has set the bar high.

“The expectations are through to the roof so I am just trying to train hard right now. It’s just for me to stay around the team and not to be a person who is just part of a tour because I want to be with the team for a very long time, so I am just working towards that right now,” he said.

The youngest player to ever feature in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Andrew announced his arrival with an unbeaten 50 against a St Kitts & Nevis Patriots attack that included internationals like Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

