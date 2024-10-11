CWI awards Men’s & Women’s Academy contracts for upcoming season

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the awarding of full-time, one-year contracts to 30 young players as part of its ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging talent in the region. For the first time, the Men’s Academy cohort will be based full-time at the CWI-owned Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua, while the Women’s Academy players will continue their high-performance development in their home territories with regular training camps at CCG throughout the year.

This year marks a significant step for the Men’s Academy, with 15 players under the age of 23 receiving dedicated, year-long coaching and training. These young men will have access to world-class resources, including a dedicated technical team, as they prepare for the rigors of regional and international cricket. The Women’s Academy, which was launched during the 2023/24 season, continues to offer young female cricketers critical development opportunities. The 15 women awarded contracts for this season will benefit from specialized training with Talent Pathway coaches and ongoing high-performance initiatives in their respective territories and CCG, as well as experiencing an international tour.

Speaking about the contracts, Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket, emphasized the importance of both programmes:

The CWI Academies are instrumental in bridging the gap between junior and senior levels, ensuring that both men and women receive the support they need to succeed internationally. By focusing on holistic development and providing tailored, high-performance programming, we are accelerating the growth of our emerging players and securing a bright future for West Indies cricket.

Men’s Academy

The Men’s Academy continues to play a vital role in developing young cricketers, with three graduates from last year’s cohort earning franchise contracts. The program offers a comprehensive curriculum that includes on-field skill enhancement as well as off-field elements like personal development, leadership training, and media engagement.

2024/25 Men’s Academy Contracts: Ackeem Auguste, Jediah Blades, Joshua Bishop, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Mavendra Dindyal, Nathan Edward, Justin Jaggersar, Johann Layne, Zishan Motara, Michael Palmer, Kelvin Pitman, Renico Smith, Carlon Tuckett

​Women’s Academy

The Women’s Academy continues to demonstrate CWI’s strong commitment to growing women’s cricket. In line with CWI’s broader strategic goals, the Women’s Academy program emphasises regional development, with contracted players receiving tailored support in their home territories, training camps at CCG and international series, giving them the tools they need to advance their careers.

2024/25 Women’s Academy Contracts: Asabi Callendar, Jahzara Claxton, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Briana Harricaharan, Shawnisha Hector, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph, Nyia Latchman, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Steffie Soogrim, Kate Wilmott

These contracts, which run from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025, are a critical part of CWI’s long-term vision to ensure both male and female players are well-prepared to represent the West Indies on the international stage.

