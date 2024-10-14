West Indies go 1-0 up after Lewis, King outshine Kamindu, Asalanka

Brandon King and Evin Lewis crashed 107 off 55 balls at the top of the order, to set West Indies beautifully on course to their target of 180, in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. Although the hosts' middle-overs bowlers slowed West Indies' progress, they were never in serious trouble.

They had plenty of batting to see the chase through, and Sherfane Rutherford finished it off with a four off the first ball of the final over.

Shamar Joseph was the most economical of West Indies' bowlers, conceding only 27 from his four overs. Though King and Lewis later outshone them, Sri Lanka had two half-centurions too, in Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka, whose 82-run stand was the most substantial of the innings.

Lewis struck the first boundaries, launching Chamindu Wickramasinghe for a six and four at the end of the first over, but it was King who made the greatest impression while the fielding restrictions were in play. King's standard move was to run at the bowlers and blast them down the ground. So good was his hand-eye coordination, that he did it twice against seamer Asitha Fernando in the second over, before taking aim at the spin of Maheesh Theekshana in the third over.

