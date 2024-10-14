England, WI with little room for error as semi-finals race heats up

Barring a couple of extreme scenarios, which will see both West Indies and England go through, this will be a virtual knockout game, with the winner directly advancing to the semi-finals. South Africa have one foot in the semi-final, but aren't quite there yet, as England can still get into the next stage with a loss against West Indies, provided their margin of defeat is small enough: a one-run loss if the first innings total is between 97 and 134 or a two-run loss if they are chasing between 61 and 96; if England are batting first, they can afford to lose with one or two balls to spare only.

West Indies will hope Stafanie Taylor is available for their final group game. The experienced Taylor, who opened against Bangladesh, was forced to retire hurt after ten overs in the small chase. Captain Hayley Matthews later said Taylor had been nursing a knee problem through the tournament: "She knows how to manage her body pretty well. She's a crucial part of our lineup, but once again, she's a fighter, and I don't think any of our doctors of physios would have her out here if she wasn't up for the challenge."

The last time these two teams played each other, England chased down 136 inside 15 overs to post a seven-wicket win over West Indies, at the 2023 World Cup, in Paarl. Overall, West Indies have won only eight of the 28 T20Is played against England.

