CWI Secures New Media Rights Agreements for Pakistan, Middle East, and South-East Asia Markets

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce new media rights agreements for Pakistan, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and South-East Asia (SEA) markets. These agreements ensure that fans across these regions will continue to enjoy exclusive broadcast and digital access to West Indies international and regional cricket.

CWI has partnered with Tapmad for the Pakistan market and Cricbuzz (owned by Times Internet) for the MENA and SEA markets. These agreements cover live coverage for all upcoming West Indies home internationals and regional tournaments, including the Pakistan tours in 2025 (T20Is and ODIs) and 2026 (Test matches). Tapmad will provide digital coverage for Pakistan.

In the MENA region, CWI has secured a deal with Cricbuzz to air West Indies cricket matches on its CricbuzzTV channels. This partnership brings the excitement of West Indies cricket to millions of fans in the region, expanding CWI’s presence in one of the world’s most dynamic cricket markets. Cricbuzz will also broadcast coverage across South-East Asia, ensuring fans in these countries have access to live coverage of both international and regional West Indies cricket events.

CWI Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave commented:

These new media rights agreements for Pakistan, MENA, and SEA are a vital step in ensuring that West Indies cricket continues to grow its global fan base. By partnering with Tapmad and Cricbuzz, we are securing broad coverage across critical markets, allowing fans in these regions to access top-tier cricket content on both linear and digital channels. Our goal is to make West Indies cricket more accessible to the world, striving to maixmise and balance reach and revenue and these deals are another significant step in that strategic direction.

These new agreements, brokered by CWI’s Media Consultants, Pitch International, are part of CWI’s commitment to enhancing its global visibility and expanding fan engagement. By securing partnerships in Pakistan, MENA, and SEA, CWI is poised to bring the excitement of West Indies cricket to millions of fans across these regions, further strengthening the global reach and appeal of the West Indies game.

