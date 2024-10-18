New Zealand overcome Dottin's all-round brilliance for first T20 World Cup final since 2010

New Zealand stormed into the final of the Women's T20 World Cup after 14 years, beating the 2016 champions West Indies by eight runs in a low-scoring thriller in Sharjah. New Zealand will meet the 2023 edition's runners-up South Africa as the tournament is set for a first-time champion.

Opting to bat first, Sophie Devine's side huffed and puffed their way to 128 for 9 on a pitch where the ball was not coming onto the bat. Deandra Dottin starred for West Indies, taking 4 for 22. However, West Indies' chase did not take off as expected with Eden Carson and Co keeping them to 25 for 2 in the powerplay.

Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor toiled hard but could manage only a combined 28 off 41 balls. That left West Indies 51 for 4 and needing 78 from 55. Dottin once again kept West Indies in the game. Her fireworks - a 22-ball 33 where she hit Lea Tahuhu for three sixes in an over - brought the equation down to 34 from 24. But Amelia Kerr, the highest wicket-taker at this World Cup, ended Dottin's innings in the 17th over when she top-edged a sweep to short fine leg.

New Zealand were not flawless, having dropped five catches in the field, but their bowlers found a way to stop West Indies to 120 for 8.

