Windies bowling coach calls for better execution
Tue, Oct 22, '24
WEST INDIES bowling coach James Franklin is calling for better execution from his bowlers for the remaining two matches of their One-Day International series against Sri Lanka.
The West Indies lost the opening ODI on Sunday by five wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after over three hours of play were lost due to heavy showers.
It means that the Windies must win the final two matches – the second of which is on Wednesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium – if they are to capture the best-of-three series.
Franklin, a former New Zealand all-rounder, said he believed the West Indies fell down in the bowling department.
