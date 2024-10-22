Windies bowling coach calls for better execution

WEST INDIES bowling coach James Franklin is calling for better execution from his bowlers for the remaining two matches of their One-Day International series against Sri Lanka.

The West Indies lost the opening ODI on Sunday by five wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after over three hours of play were lost due to heavy showers.

It means that the Windies must win the final two matches – the second of which is on Wednesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium – if they are to capture the best-of-three series.

Franklin, a former New Zealand all-rounder, said he believed the West Indies fell down in the bowling department.

