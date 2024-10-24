Hall of Fame director wants to see Dave Cameron involvement in regional cricket

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR of Cricket Hall of Fame, Micheal Chambers, strongly believes that the only person with the capacity to revive Jamaica and West Indies cricket is former Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron.

Speaking at a function to recognise former Jamaican Prime Minister Portia Simpson-Miller, who was inducted recently into the Cricket Hall of Fame, Chambers declared: “The only person who can resurrect Jamaica’s cricket, West Indies cricket, and I am going to get in trouble when I say this, is Dave Cameron.”

In 2020, Cameron threw his name in the hat for the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman but received no support from CWI or his national association, the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA).

However, Chambers believes that Cameron is still the best man for the job, both locally and regionally, and calls on the JCA and the CWI to mend fences with the former CWI boss and seek a way forward.

“For whatever reason, Jamaica did not support him when he was running (for ICC chairman), and he lost, but the ICC was willing to entertain him as chairman, but Jamaica’s board said they would not support him as chair for ICC.

