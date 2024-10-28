Sammy hoping for better display in upcoming England series

West Indies white-ball head coach, Daren Sammy is optimistic that the West Indies can produce a better showing against England than they did on their just-concluded tour of Sri Lanka.

The Windies lost both the T20I and ODI series against the home side 2-1 on the back of shoddy fielding, undisciplined bowling, and sub-par batting efforts.

They will return to Antigua today to prepare for England’s visit for the three-match ODI and five-match T20I series, which run from October 31 until November 17.

Sammy said while he was pleased the West Indies ended the tour on a winning note by registering an eight-wicket victory in the third and final ODI on Saturday, he said he was not satisfied with the team’s overall performance in Sri Lanka.

“We showed today (Saturday) what we can do when we put our minds to committing to a plan, especially with the bat, batting with intent.

