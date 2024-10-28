Regional CG United Super50 Cup bowls off on Tuesday

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is excited to announce the start of the highly anticipated CG United Super50 Cup 2024, which begins in Trinidad from Tuesday 29 October to Saturday 23 November. This premier List A regional tournament is an essential platform for showcasing the region's best cricket talent and a vital part of our preparation for future international competitions, including the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027.

Miles Bascombe, CWI’s Director of Cricket, highlighted the tournament within the context of a bustling period for West Indies cricket:

We are in an exciting and busy period for West Indies cricket, with our Maroon Warriors just reaching the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup and our senior men fresh off their tour of Sri Lanka and gearing up to battle rivals - England. The CG United Super50 Cup allows our players to showcase their talents at a crucial time. As we prepare for the Bangladesh tour, performances here could be a springboard for many players looking to represent the region. This tournament is an integral part of our development plans as we build towards the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup."



He continued:

"We are maintaining the bonus points system, as it aligns for our Key Performance Indicators for our ODI performances, and we look forward to seeing how the players equip themselves for this level of competition.

Rupert Hunter, CWI’s new Chief Commercial Officer, emphasized the significance of the event and CG United’s support:

The CG United Super50 Cup continues to be a cornerstone in the development of West Indies cricket, providing our players with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills on a competitive stage. We are incredibly grateful to CG United for their dedicated support, which has helped strengthen our vision for the future of cricket in the region.

For the second consecutive year, teams will also be competing for increased prize money, with the winners set to receive US$100,000, while the runners-up will take home US$50,000. Both semi-finalists will be rewarded US$25,000 each.

In addition to the thrilling on-field action, fans will be able to watch matches live on ESPN Caribbean for games held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA). Matches from the Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) and the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground at the University of the West Indies Sport and Physical Education Centre (UWI SPEC) will be streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

Tickets are available for all matches at both Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Fans can purchase a 10-match package at a discounted rate of US$20/TT$150, while individual day tickets are priced at TT$20/US$3. Semi-final tickets cost US$8/TT$50, with final tickets at US$15/TT$100. Tickets are available online at www.tickets.windiescricket.com.

The eight teams competing in this year’s CG United Super50 Cup are:

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (defending champions)

Barbados Pride

Combined Campuses and Colleges

Guyana Harpy Eagles

Jamaica Scorpions

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

West Indies Academy

Windward Islands Volcanoes

The match schedule for the CG United Super50 Cup is as follows. Games at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy begin at 1pm AST| 12pm JA time and games at both UWI SPEC and the Queen's Park Oval begin at 9am AST|8am JA time.

29 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v CCC at UWI SPEC

29 October: ​ Guyana Harpy Eagles v Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA

30 October: ​ West Indies Academy v Leeward Islands Hurricanes at QPO

30 October: ​ Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions at BLCA

31 October: ​ CCC v Guyana Harpy Eagles at UWI SPEC

1 November: ​ Barbados Pride v Leeward Islands Hurricanes at QPO

1 November: ​ Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA

2 November: ​ West Indies Academy v Jamaica Scorpions at UWI SPEC

3 November: ​ Guyana Harpy Eagles v Barbados Pride at QPO

3 November: ​ Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Leeward Islands Hurricanes at BLCA

4 November: CCC v West Indies Academy at UWI SPEC

5 November: ​ Jamaica Scorpions v Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO

5 November: ​ Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA

7 November: ​ Guyana Harpy Eagles v Jamaica Scorpions at QPO

7 November: ​ West Indies Academy v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at UWI SPEC

8 November: ​ Leeward Island Hurricanes v Windward Islands Volcanoes at UWI SPEC

8 November: ​ CCC v Barbados Pride at BLCA

9 November: ​ Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Guyana Harpy Eagles at QPO

10 November: ​ Jamaica Scorpions v CCC at QPO

11 November: ​ ​ Barbados Pride v Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO

11 November: ​ ​ West Indies Academy v Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA

12 November: ​ Jamaica Scorpions v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at BLCA

13 November: ​ West Indies Academy v Barbados Pride at UWI SPEC

13 November: ​ CCC v Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA

15 November: ​ Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions at BLCA

16 November: ​ Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Barbados Pride at QPO

17 November: ​ CCC v Leeward Island Hurricanes at QPO

17 November: ​ West Indies Academy v Windward Island Volcanoes at UWI SPEC

20 November: ​ Semi-Final 1 at BLCA

20 November: ​ Semi-Final 2 at BLCA

23 November: ​ FINAL at BLCA

1 comments