Volcanoes condemn Harpy Eagles to opening day defeat

Windward Volcanoes edged a sloppy Guyana Harpy Eagles for a stunning come-from-behind victory in their opening match of the Regional Super50 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

In pursuit of 275 for victory, the Volcanoes were 58-5 in 11.4 overs, and the writing was on the wall for a crushing defeat.

But it was not the case.

Battling the heavy dew, the Eagles dropped catches and made constant misfields, helping the Volcanoes recover to 139-6.

Shadrack Descarte and Dillon Douglas made a brilliant stand of 81.

Descrate was dismissed for 60 (7x4s:1×6) from 62, while the wicketkeeper-batsman, Douglas, in just his second List A, fell painstakingly short of a well-deserved century.

Douglas was crestfallen, run out for 90 (8x4s; 2x6s) from 100 balls, but his innings proved the pillar to a stunning victory.

Read more at Newsroom

0 comments