Khary Pierre spins Red Force to win over CCC in Super50 opener

A brilliant spell of spin bowling from vice-captain Khary Pierre (four for eight) helped defending champions TT Red Force to a 60-run win in the first game of the 2024 CG United Regional Super50 tournament versus Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at UWI, St Augustine on October 29.

In the build-up to the match, Red Force assistant coach Rayd Emrit, who's currently deputising for David Furlonge because of medical reasons, told Newsday he was dissatisfied with the pitch conditions at St Augustine. Emrit said the practice pitches were underprepared, while the pitch for the match looked to be of a similar nature.

With the batsmen faced with a turning wicket with inconsistent bounce for the Super50 opener, the bowlers had their way. Red Force were bowled out for a modest 194 from their 50 overs, but that score was made to look like a mammoth one as Pierre and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah (three for 31) combined to roll over CCC for just 134 in 38.1 overs.

In their pursuit of 195, CCC appeared to be cruising at 76 for one with the pair of Shaqkere Parris (57 off 68 balls) and TT batsman Kamil Pooran (18 off 61) in the midst of their 67-run stand for the second wicket. The game turned drastically on its head, though, as CCC lost their last nine wickets for just 58 runs.

