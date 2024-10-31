Jason Holder: England's frequent tours are 'boosting West Indies' survival'

Jason Holder, West Indies' former captain, says that England's third white-ball tour of the Caribbean in as many years is a "massive boost to their survival as an international team", and goes a long way towards repaying the ECB's debt to his team after they helped to save the finances of English cricket during the Covid summer of 2020.

Holder, 32, led the West Indies squad that played three Tests behind closed doors in Manchester and Southampton at the height of the Covid outbreak in July 2020, enduring weeks of lockdown in bio-secure surroundings to help "keep the lights on", in the words of the former ECB chief executive, Tom Harrison.

It was a tour that helped to mitigate the ECB's losses during the pandemic, which could have been upwards of £380 million had their entire summer schedule been cancelled. Each of those three Tests was worth approximately £20 million as they helped to fulfil the board's £1.1 billion rights deal with Sky Sports.

Speaking at the end of that tour, Holder had warned that the ECB would be obliged to reciprocate the favour to help out cricket's "smaller countries" who lacked the financial clout to stage matches during a global lockdown. Now, four years on, he believes that England have been fulfilling their side of the bargain.

"I think it's a fair way of putting it," Holder told ESPNcricinfo, ahead of an eight-match tour that will be shown on TNT Sports in the UK. "We've obviously had the English coming over for the last three years consecutively. And that has definitely boosted, not only our economy within the Caribbean, but it adds a massive boost to our survival in international cricket. Read more at ESPNcricinfo

