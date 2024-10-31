Big wins for Hurricanes and Pride on second day of Super50

Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Barbados Pride pulled off commanding wins on Wednesday when action continued in the Cricket West Indies’ CG United Super50 Cup in Trinidad.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, Hurricanes blew away West Indies Academy by 142 runs, while over at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Pride defeated Jamaica Scorpions by 24 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method.

Batting first in Port-of-Spain, Hurricanes got to 236-7 in a game reduced to 47 overs per side. Opener Justin Greaves batted through the innings to score an unbeaten 111, the first hundred of the 2024 competition.

The right-hander faced 117 balls and struck nine fours and a six. Dimitri Adams (26) and Jahmar Hamilton (20) were the only other batsmen to get to 20 or above, as Jediah Blades claimed 3-49 and Joshua Bishop 2-31.

In reply, West Indies Academy folded for 94 in 27.5 overs, with only players- Nimar Bolden (30), Teddy Bishop (21) and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (21)- getting into double-figures.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall claimed 3-22, left-arm spinner Daniel Doram 3-34 and fast bowler Oshane Thomas 2-4.

