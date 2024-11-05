Historic Test return for West Indies women

West Indies women make a welcome return to Test cricket after a 20-year hiatus from the sport’s longest format.

This was confirmed on November 4, when the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its line-up for the Blockbuster Women’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2025-2029.

The maroon women reignite the region’s Test status when they play host to Australia for one match in 2026; 50 years after the Caribbean team made their Test debut against the Australians in 1976.

England women play against the Windies in 2027 and this will be the first meeting between the squads in this format since 1979. It was also confirmed that the WI women will travel to South Africa for an away Test in 2028.

WI women have not played a Test match since 2004. Their short record from four Test series stands at three draws and one loss to England. The maroon team played Australia (0-0) in 1976, India in 1977 (1-1), lost to England (2-0) in 1979 and drew against Pakistan (0-0) in 2004. The 1976 match against Australia was the last time West Indies played a Test match at home.

Read more at Newsday

1 comments