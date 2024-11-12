Matthews, Dottin star as Renegades topple Strikers

West Indies teammates Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin led a historic performance by the Melbourne Renegades in their nine-wicket demolition of Adelaide Strikers when the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) continued in Australia on Monday.

Player-of-the-Match Matthews smashed an unbeaten 85 from 54 deliveries with 12 fours and two sixes, while Dottin blazed a boundary-studded 46 from just 18 balls that contained seven fours and a six, as the Renegades recorded the highest successful chase in WBBL history to finish on 186 for one in 17.1 overs in reply to the Strikers’ 185 for eight from their 20 overs.

Opener Matthews and Courtney Webb set the foundation for the Renegades with a 90-run opening partnership, before Webb was forced to retire hurt after scoring 37 from 29 balls.

Read more at TT Guardian

1 comments