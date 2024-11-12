Powell wants more from top order

WEST INDIES T20 skipper Rovman Powell says his specialist batters need to deliver the goods if the home side is to have a realistic chance of winning the series against archrivals England.

The West Indies suffered a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the opening T20I on Saturday at Kensington Oval and were then trounced by seven wickets on Sunday as England took a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

With the three remaining matches slated to be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia starting Thursday, Powell maintained that the West Indies could not continue to depend on their lower order if they were to post challenging totals.

“To be honest, I think the toss is a big factor, in the first six overs when batting offers something for the bowlers.

“I think, if it was reversed, England would be in the same position. We saw how heavily dependent the toss was in Barbados,” Powell said.

