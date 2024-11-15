England go 3-0 up to seal T20I series win over West Indies

Win the toss, win the match - win the series. Jos Buttler's third correct call of the T20I series resulted in yet another successful chase, as England beat West Indies by three wickets at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground to take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

This, however, was the toughest ask, despite a target of 146 being the lowest of the three so far. Once again, West Indies scrapped to a respectable total from a dire position of 37 for 5. Saqib Mahmood took 3 for 17, doing as he has done in bossing the powerplay, before Jamie Overton gutted the middle order with 3 for 20 after Rovman Powell's 54 and 30 from Romario Shepherd rebuilt from the wreckage.

But Akeal Hosein's 4 for 22 kept West Indies in the hunt right to the end. Sam Curran's 41 off 26, along with a run-a-ball 32 from Will Jacks had just kept England on course. Liam Livingstone's 39 removed what jeopardy there was.

Livingstone was lucky to be out there long enough to have that impact, having been dropped three times. The first, on 6, was the easiest - Nicholas Pooran shelling a top-edged hook off Alzarri Joseph, returning from his two-match suspension as one of three changes.

