Lesson from the Caribbean: Don't mess with timings

Well, here we go again. It's time to learn.

I hate learning. In the wider educational sense, I understand it has its benefits. The pen being mightier than the sword and all that. But in a cricket context, it is code for low-stakes cricket.

This was true for the ODI series, where a sub-strength England took on a West Indies side who hadn't qualified for the Champions Trophy and duly took their beating. But it shouldn't have been the case for the T20 series, where the West Indies are a cohesive, exciting cricket team taking on an England side boosted by the return of a white-ball genius in Jos Buttler and sporting young talents like Jacob Bethell. This was set to be a lot of fun.

But forget Phil Salt and Akeal Hosein for a second. Because the fundamental takeaway from this series is an administrative one. Don't mess with timings. The 4pm starts, designed to better suit a UK TV audience, were a disaster, creating a double disadvantage for the team batting first, with the wickets being at their worst under the afternoon sun, before dew settles in the evening making the pitch good for batting and the ball slippery for bowling. No team won a match on this tour after losing the toss.

After the deciding ODI, Liam Livingstone said he'd never played a match where conditions had altered so much from one innings to the next. "It's no excuse," he said to remain professional. "But even if we'd got 350 I don't think it'd have been enough," he added to say what he really meant. Read more at Cricinfo

