West Indies Select XI batters falter against Bangladesh

LEFT-ARM SPINNER Hasan Murad bagged a hat trick as Bangladesh completely dominated the second and final day of their warmup match against a West Indies Select XI, which predictably ended in a draw yesterday.

Resuming the day on five for one, only 25 overs were possible due to persistent showers at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Only three Select XI batsmen made it into double figures as they ended the day on 87 for nine from 27 overs in reply to Bangladesh’s opening-day score of 253 for seven declared.

With the match meandering to a draw, Murad sparked wild celebrations when he dismissed Daniel Beckford, Navin Bidaisee and Chaim Holder with the final three deliveries of the match.

