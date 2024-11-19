Chase to bolster Pride squad for semifinal clash

THE BARBADOS Pride will have the services of West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase when they face defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in the first semifinal of the Regional Super50 tomorrow.

Chase was previously unavailable, as he was part of the West Indies squad that played England in the just-concluded One-Day International and T20I series which ended on Sunday.

While Chase’s addition will be welcomed, Barbados will be without their captain Kyle Mayers as well as Kadeem Clarke, who have been granted leave to take part in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

“The national selection panel has confirmed that Roston Chase and Shian Brathwaite will join the Barbados Pride squad as replacement players for Kadeem Alleyne and Kyle Mayers respectively,” the Barbados Cricket Association stated in a press release yesterday.

