‘A fantastic opportunity!’ Hetmyer pumped ahead of Global Super League

Cricket fever is about to ignite in Guyana as local cricketing sensation Shimron Hetmyer gears up to represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSLT20).

This marquee tournament will take place from November 26 to December 7, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, featuring five elite teams from around the globe vying for a US$1 million prize pool.

Expressing his excitement, Hetmyer shared, “I’m thrilled to represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors on home soil in this historic tournament. The GSLT20 is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our talent against world-class teams, and I can’t wait to see the stands filled with our passionate fans cheering us on. Let’s make this a tournament to remember!”

