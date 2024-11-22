The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

West Indies not taking Bangladesh for granted, says Brathwaite

Fri, Nov 22, '24

 

Windies v Bangladesh

DESPITE HAVING a dominant record against Bangladesh at home, West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite has given the assurance that his side will not underestimate the visitors in their two-match series starting today.

Bangladesh last won a Test series in the Caribbean 15 years ago, with the Windies having swept the last two against them 2-0.

However, speaking during a pre-match press conference yesterday, Brathwaite said history would not dictate the outcome of the series.

“Everything that is gone is history. We are playing against a talented Bangladesh team. What is gone is gone and, obviously, we have to come tomorrow and start well in whatever we do.

“… We’re playing against a talented Bangladesh team and it won’t be easy. The performances before are gone, so we have to come ready to go tomorrow morning,” Brathwaite insisted.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

comments 0 comments