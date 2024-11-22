West Indies not taking Bangladesh for granted, says Brathwaite

DESPITE HAVING a dominant record against Bangladesh at home, West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite has given the assurance that his side will not underestimate the visitors in their two-match series starting today.

Bangladesh last won a Test series in the Caribbean 15 years ago, with the Windies having swept the last two against them 2-0.

However, speaking during a pre-match press conference yesterday, Brathwaite said history would not dictate the outcome of the series.

“Everything that is gone is history. We are playing against a talented Bangladesh team. What is gone is gone and, obviously, we have to come tomorrow and start well in whatever we do.

“… We’re playing against a talented Bangladesh team and it won’t be easy. The performances before are gone, so we have to come ready to go tomorrow morning,” Brathwaite insisted.

