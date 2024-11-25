No Champion Crowned for CG United Super50

An anticlimax conclusion to what has been an exciting and competitive CG United Super50 Cup 2024, with both finalists, Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions forfeiting the final.

Consequently, Cricket West Indies has announced that there is no champion for this year's competition. The tournament’s organizers made the announcement following a heavily rain-affected match day. ​

This year’s Champions were set to receive prize money of US$100,000; while the runners-up would have received US$50,000. Both semi-finalists will be rewarded US$ 25,000 each.

With an initial scheduled start of 1:00 PM, scattered showers began at the ground around midday, forcing the first indefinite delay to the start of proceedings. Match referee Reon King, in conjunction with the umpiring team, informed both teams that the latest possible start time was 6:17 PM, at which point the game would be played as a 20-overs-a-side contest. ​

According to the playing conditions applicable to the Tournament, if no play was possible at all—or in the event of a tie, no result, or game abandonment—both teams would be declared co-winners of the tournament.

However, around 5:45 PM, the officiating team determined that the game could proceed at the latest possible start time of 6:17 PM. They informed the players of this and that the toss would be conducted at 6:00 PM. ​

Despite assurances from the umpires and match referee that the conditions were safe for play, both captains failed to be present for the toss, allowing time to elapse past the latest starting point. As a result, both teams failed to take the field, effectively refusing to play. This resulted in a double forfeit, with no champion being declared.

These unanticipated events came at the climax of what had been an exceptional tournament featuring outstanding performances.

Both competing teams earned their places in the final with impressive semifinal victories. Barbados Pride defeated defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force by 153 runs, while Jamaica Scorpions overcame Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 107 runs. ​

During the round-robin phase of the tournament, several matches produced nail-biting finishes that kept spectators on edge. Barbados Pride featured in multiple last-over thrillers, including a one-wicket victory over Guyana, where debutant Demetrius Richards' unbeaten 65 proved decisive. The Pride also edged the Windward Volcanoes by eight runs in a rain-affected match, with captain Kyle Mayers taking two wickets in the final over. ​

Spin bowling dominated throughout the tournament, highlighted by several exceptional performances. ​

Leeward Islands Hurricanes' Rahkeem Cornwall’s 6/20 against CCC, Khary Pierre’s miserly 4/8 in the tournament’s opening fixture, and Yannic Cariah’s consistent performances underlined the importance of slow bowling in Caribbean conditions.

Carlos Brown’s maiden List A century (121) for Jamaica Scorpions against CCC and Matthew Nandu’s brilliant 116 for Guyana demonstrated the depth of emerging Caribbean batting talent. ​

Justin Greaves of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes provided the tournament's defining individual achievement, becoming the first West Indian to score three consecutive List A centuries. His remarkable sequence of 111*, 112, and 151* showcased the high batting standards that characterized the competition.

CWI will review tournament regulations in light of the unprecedented situation of a double forfeit. Additional information will be shared following further consultation with stakeholders. ​

