Roach, Seales build the road to victory for West Indies despite Taskin six-for

West Indies are three wickets away from clinching the Antigua Test against Bangladesh. The visitors ended the fourth day on 109 for 7 after they were set a target of 334. Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales led the way for the hosts with three wickets each, as Bangladesh's specialist batters failed to put together a performance for the umpteenth time this year.

West Indies themselves couldn't put up a bigger target after they were bowled out for 152 in the second innings. Taskin Ahmed got his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests, finishing up with 6 for 64. This came on the back of Bangladesh's surprise declaration on the fourth morning, despite being 181 runs behind West Indies' first-innings total of 450 for 9.

Bangladesh's batters, however, couldn't repay their bowlers. Both their openers got out similarly to how they were dismissed in the first innings. Zakir Hasan inside-edged Roach on to his stumps, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy edged Seales to third slip. Roach then set Shahadat Hossain up in the 11th over, getting the ball to seam away several times before bowling a booming inswinger. The ball kissed Shahadat's gloves as he tried to get out of the way, before Joshua Da Silva took the inside edge.

Shamar Joseph then saw two dropped catches in his first over, both of Mominul Haque. Da Silva dropped a chance down the leg side, before Mikyle Louis couldn't hold on to a straightforward one at gully. Mominul, however, couldn't last long, as Roach took a superb caught and bowled from his drive in the next over.

Read more at Cricinfo

0 comments