Alzarri Joseph wraps West Indies' win with twin strikes on fifth morning

West Indies won their first Test at home in two-and-a-half years when they beat Bangladesh in the first Test in Antigua by 201 runs. The visitors' chase of 334 was brought to a close at 132 for 9 on the fifth morning, just an over after Alzarri Joseph struck No. 11 Shoriful Islam on the back of his shoulder. The Bangladesh physio didn't clear Shoriful to continue his innings, thus bringing the curtains down on the game as Shoriful retired hurt.

The hosts took seven overs to wrap things up on Tuesday. Alzarri removed Hasan Mahmud for a duck, as he was caught behind to an away-going delivery, before Jaker Ali fell lbw for 31. Jaker struck four boundaries in his 58-ball stay. Alzarri, however, continued to pepper Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam with bouncers, while the West Indies fielders also took turns in sledging the Bangladesh tailenders.

It is possible that like in the first innings, when Bangladesh had declared 181 runs behind West Indies, they decided to not continue in their second dig, fearing about their lower-order batters getting injured due to the short-ball barrage.

While the Bangladesh tail predictably folded quickly on the fifth morning, their specialist batters offered very little fight when they had started their chase on the fourth afternoon. Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy fell in the first four overs, as Kemar Roach got Zakir bowled off the inside edge, similar to how Zakir had got out in the first innings. Mahmudul, too, did a similar thing, getting out like he did in the first innings, as he edged to the slips after chasing a slightly wide delivery.

