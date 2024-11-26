Less than three months after being announced as Cricket West Indies’ Communications and Media Manager, Nyssa Pierre, has announced her exit from the board.

Pierre announced her departure via Facebook stating, “It was a short innings but today I announce my departure from Cricket West Indies (CWI). I am thankful for the opportunity to continue my contributions to the regional and international cricket landscape in my brief time at the organisation. I remain in service to the region through my ongoing work in international development and government advisory.”

It is unclear why Pierre has left CWI. She was announced in the position on August 27. Wednesday would have marked three months she was in the job.

Guardian Media has reached out to CWI for a comment on Pierre’s departure and is awaiting a response.