Rutherford, Shepherd, Powell snapped up by IPL franchises

WEST INDIANS Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, and Rovman Powell were all selected by franchises on the second day of the 2025 IPL Mega Auction on Monday.

However, fellow West Indians Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, and Roston Chase all went unsold.

The 26-year-old Rutherford bagged the biggest payday after being picked up by the Gujarat Titans for US$317,000.

Rutherford, who entered the auction with a base price of US$182,000, was the subject of a bidding war between the Mumbai Indians and the Titans.

The Indians started the bidding at US$243,000 before the Titans countered with a bid of US$268,000.

