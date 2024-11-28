Hampshire win in Super Over comeback

The second match of the Global Super League (GSL) saw a thrilling encounter between Hampshire Hawks and Rangpur Riders in Providence, Guyana. Both sides finished their 20 overs on 132 runs apiece and had to be split by the tournament’s first Super Over. The Hawks eventually prospered with one ball to spare, a Liam Dawson smear for six seeing them snatch the points at the last.

Hawks captain Chris Wood took it upon himself to bowl the all-important six balls for the English side, Khushdil Shah opened the shoulders to deposit him down the ground for six but was also run out off the final delivery attempting a third run. The Riders posting 12-1 off their Super Over to leave the Hawks needing 13 to take the spoils.

In response, James Fuller pinged Zak Chappell’s first ball for six over the leg side before the bowler struck back with a slower short ball that Fuller could only club straight up in the air for the bowler to take a simple return catch. With the pressure ramped up and the crowd and both dugouts watching on nervously, Hampshire stalwart Dawson stepped up to seal the win.

Earlier, Wood won the toss and chose to bat first. Shan Masood was the star with the bat in hand for Hampshire as he scored 56 off 41 balls to see that a competitive total of 132 was posted. Masood’s knock was the first half century of the competition and he played shots all around the ground, bringing up his fifty with an audacious reverse hit. The innings would see him scoop the Player of the Match award at the end of the evening.

Masood eventually departed the scene in the final over of Hampshire’s innings, one of five wickers to fall to muscular seamer Chappell. Chappell had an impressive night, bustling in and extracting to some zip out of the Providence surface, picking up both Tom Prest and Joe Weatherley in the fourth over of the match and then cleaning up the Hampshire batting card in the 19th with the removal of Danny Briggs and Sonny Baker in the consecutive deliveries to snuff out the innings.

His impressive figures 5-23 marked a career best but it was a cruel end to the match for him as his batters couldn’t get the job done, failing to get over the line with only 13 runs needed and 18 deliveries in which to get them. The tied score meaning that Chappell was called up to bowl one last over, with fateful consequences.

