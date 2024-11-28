CWI LAUNCHES MAJOR INDIA TRAINING INITIATIVE FOR EMERGING TALENT

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced an innovative development program that will see seven of the region's most promising young cricketers embark on a specialized training camp at the Chennai Super Kings Academy in India this December.

Accompanied by West Indies Academy head coach Ramesh Subasinghe and assistant coach Rohan Nurse, the group departs for India on 29 November ahead of the two-week intensive program, which runs from 1 to 14 December.

This significant investment in the future of West Indies cricket focuses on nurturing the region's elite Under-25 talent pool.

Among the selected prospects are three contracted franchise players — Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Nandu, and Kevin Wickham — along with current and former West Indies Academy players Teddy Bishop and Jewel Andrew, and former West Indies Under-19 players Jordan Johnson and Ackeem Auguste, who have already shown impressive potential in regional cricket.

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, shared CWI’s approval of the initiative, saying,

“CWI is committed to providing opportunities for our emerging players in overseas conditions. In this case, the Chennai Academy will host these seven batsmen and aim to equip them with skills and experience in navigating spinning conditions. Our coaches will be on hand to ensure that the learnings in the period can be consolidated and extended to other players in the region through the academy.”

Participants will engage in a two-day match and three white-ball fixtures as part of their specialized training at the CSK Academy, which is geared towards helping these batsmen improve their performance against spin bowling in overseas conditions where it may be prevalent.

The players will work alongside renowned coaches, including Academy Director Sriram Krishnamurthy and his expert support staff.

The initiative draws inspiration from similar successful programs, including recent training camps undertaken by the New Zealand Test team. Beyond technical skills, the program aims to develop players’ mental resilience and cultural awareness, essential for adapting to international cricket environments.

These players will serve as ambassadors upon their return to the region and share their experiences and insights with territorial coaches across the Caribbean.

This initiative marks the first time CWI has deployed contracted academy players for overseas training of this nature. With plans to make this an annual feature of the cricket calendar, CWI continues to demonstrate its commitment to the next generation of West Indies cricket stars.

1 comments