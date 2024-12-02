CWI president unhappy with Jamaica and Barbados after Super50 controversy

After a controversial end to the Regional Super50 recently, president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dr Kishore Shallow says Jamaica’s and Barbados’ role in the incident could put a major dent in the tournament’s brand.

No action took place in the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Saturday, November 23 as the Jamaica Scorpions and Barbados Pride forfeited the final.

The match was initially set for 1:00 pm but rain delayed the start of play. However, after inspection of the field, match officials ruled that play could begin after 6:17 pm and the match would be reduced to 20 overs a side.

Despite that, Jamaica’s captain John Campbell and Barbados’ captain Raymon Reifer failed to show for the 6:00 pm toss and neither team took to the field, which saw both teams forfeiting and no champion being crowned.

For their role in the final no-show, match referee Reon King reportedly charged both captains with a Level Three breach of the Cricket West Indies Code of Conduct. Campbell and Reifer are now facing eight-month bans from CWI’s Disciplinary Committee, which would see them being ruled out of the regional four-day tournament and ultimately ruled out of selection for the West Indies’ men’s team.

