Seales, Sinclair fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

West Indies players Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair have been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in the second Test match against Bangladesh, which the visitors won to level the series.

Seales was fined 25 per cent of his match fees for making aggressive gestures towards the Bangladesh dressing room after picking up a wicket. In addition to this, he also had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record. This was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Seales' fine relates to the breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.”

Sinclair, meanwhile, was hit with a 15 per cent fine after he ignored warnings from the on-field umpires and continued using aggressive language at the visiting players.

Sinclair's actions breached the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to “disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match.”

Seales and Sinclair admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Bangladesh won the second Test to level the ICC World Test Championship series 1-1.

