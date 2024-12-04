Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite laments team's inability to execute after Bangladesh loss

West Indies Captain Kraigg Brathwaite lamented their inability to execute their game plan as they succumbed to Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second Test match at Sabina Park on Tuesday.

Despite a fighting half-century from Kavem Hodge and a solid 43 from Captain Brathwaite, the West Indies were bowled out for 185 runs from 50 overs, handing Bangladesh a convincing 101-run victory and tying the series at 1-1.

Taijul Islam proved to be the nemesis for the West Indies, claiming five crucial wickets to leave the hosts reeling. His spin bowling caused problems for the West Indies batsmen, who struggled to cope with his variations.

Hodge’s knock of 55 runs from 75 balls, inclusive of six boundaries, was really the lone bright spot for the West Indies at point in the game, but his dismissal leg before wicket to Islam in the 39th over marked a significant turning point in the match. The West Indies’ batting line-up crumbled under pressure with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Reflecting on the loss, Brathwaite emphasised the importance of being impulsive and adapting to the situation.

“The game plan was to be impulsive, that was the first thing I let the guys know,” he said. “I thought we started well, but obviously, we didn’t carry it right through the day.”

