Mindley & Blades replace Joseph & Forde in ODI Squad for Bangladesh Series

Fast bowlers Marquino Mindley and Jediah Blades have been drafted into the West Indies Men’s ODI squad for the three match CG UNITED series against Bangladesh in St Kitts & Nevis.

The pair will replace Matthew Forde and Shamar Joseph respectively.

The medical team on further assessment determined that Forde must continue rehabilitation from a a sustained injury.

Additionally, Joseph is suffering from shin splints following the completion of the recent test series and will be monitored by the medical staff ahead of future assignments.