Mindley & Blades replace Joseph & Forde in ODI Squad for Bangladesh Series

Fri, Dec 6, '24

 

Fast bowlers Marquino Mindley and Jediah Blades have been drafted into the West Indies Men’s ODI squad for the three match CG UNITED series against Bangladesh in St Kitts & Nevis.

The pair will replace Matthew Forde and Shamar Joseph respectively.

The medical team on further assessment determined that Forde must continue rehabilitation from a a sustained injury.

Additionally, Joseph is suffering from shin splints following the completion of the recent test series and will be monitored by the medical staff ahead of future assignments.

Meanwhile, Mindley bagged the most wickets as a fast bowler in the recent CG United Super 50 tournament to earn his maiden call up.

Blades who is part of the West Indies Academy snared 14 wickets in the regional tournament to receive his first call up to the squad.

The two will join the rest of the squad on Thursday evening.

