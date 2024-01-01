ICC chair advocates breaking up of West Indies cricket

Outgoing ICC chairman Greg Barclay has questioned whether structural change to the board's membership system is needed, advocating for the abolition of Full Member status and breaking up West Indies into island teams.

Barclay completed his term as ICC chair on December 1, handing over the position to Jay Shah for the next three years. In an interview with Telegraph Sport during the Christchurch Test match between England and New Zealand, Barclay touched on several subjects relevant to his tenure, among them the future of Test match cricket, and whether it was feasible for all countries that currently play it to continue to do so.

In particular, he highlighted the plight of Cricket West Indies, which has faced significant financial difficulty over the last few years, particularly heightened during the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the ICC's model from 2024-27, West Indies will receive a less than a five per cent share of ICC earnings.

“You look at the West Indies, I love what they’ve done for the game, but is the West Indies in its current form sustainable?” said Barclay. “Is it time for them to break into each of their islands?

