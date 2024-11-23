JOHN CAMPBELL SUSPENDED FOR FOUR MATCHES FOLLOWING CG UNITED SUPER50 FINAL INCIDENT

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that Jamaica Scorpions captain John Campbell has been suspended for four matches following a Level 3 Charge related to his conduct during the CG United Super50 Final against Barbados Pride on 23 November 2024.

The charge, issued by Match Referee Reon King in accordance with the CWI Code of Conduct for Players and Officials, relates to Campbell's decision to not attend the toss as instructed by the umpires. In a letter to the Match Referee, Campbell apologized for the disruption.

“I sincerely regret any disruption caused during the final and acknowledge that my actions may have been perceived as resistance to the match officials’ decision,”

Campbell stated.

“It was never my intention to undermine their authority or bring the game into disrepute. I fully acknowledge the importance of maintaining the integrity of the game and the need for adherence to the rules and decisions of the officials.”

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe confirmed the suspension, highlighting the importance of Campbell's admission in determining the sanction:

“We appreciate Mr. Campbell's acknowledgement of the situation and his sincere apology. In light of his admission and demonstrated remorse, CWI has applied the minimum sanction of a four-match ban for a Level 3 Offence, as a matter of leniency. This will be served during the 2025 CG United Super50 Tournament.”

Bascombe explained.

Bascombe also commented: “This decision reinforces the critical role of captains in upholding the values of sportsmanship and respect for the game’s integrity. We trust that John will use this experience to continue contributing positively to West Indies cricket and serve as a role model moving forward.”

CWI also confirmed that no prize money will be awarded, and no match fees will be paid to either team involved in the CG United Super50 Final. This year's champion was set to receive US$100,000.00 while the runner up would have received US$50,000.00.

In addressing the broader implications of the incident, Bascombe also commented on the situation involving Barbados Pride captain Raymon Reifer, who is facing a similar charge:

“At this stage, Raymon Reifer has not responded to the charges. Should he not respond, the matter would proceed to the disciplinary committee. Our goal is to promote accountability and ensure that all players understand the importance of maintaining professionalism and respect on and off the field.”

