Cricket West Indies (CWI) regrets to announce that a quorum was not met for today’s pivotal meeting on governance reform, as the representatives of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) failed to attend having opted not to appoint two representatives as required by the company's Articles of Association. Guyana formally indicated their non-attendance, while Barbados did not provide a response. This marks the second time that both the GCB and BCA have opted not to attend a meeting of the members, the first instance occurring in 2021. All other Full Member shareholders from Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), and Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) were present and prepared to proceed.

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow expressed disappointment over the absence of these two key shareholders stating,

"It is deeply disappointing that representatives from Guyana and Barbados did not see the importance of being present at this crucial juncture for the future of West Indies cricket. Governance reform is critical to ensuring our organization’s growth, sustainability, and ability to inspire pride across the region. This moment required unity and collaboration, and their absence undermines the collective effort required to move forward."