Windies go 1-0 up as Hope and Rutherford boss 295 chase

Sherfane Rutherford's maiden ODI century helped West Indies break their 11-match losing streak against Bangladesh with a five-wicket win in St Kitts. The home side hunted down a target of 295 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with Rutherford's 80-ball 113 comprehensively overturning a slow start to the chase. West Indies, who had at one point needed 161 off 114 balls, reached their target with 14 balls remaining.

Rutherford, who was struck twice on his helmet during his innings, reached his century when Bangladesh conceded six runs via overthrows in the 47th over. He celebrated the milestone with consecutive sixes off Soumya Sarkar, over long-off and midwicket. Then he squeezed one to short third man where Nahid Rana completed a catch, but by then West Indies only needed seven more.

Rutherford struck seven fours and eight sixes as he went from 19 off 29 balls in the 32nd over to score a further 94 runs in 51 balls. He now has five consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs, becoming the fourth West Indian after Gordon Greenidge, Chris Gayle and Shai Hope, who have six in a row each, to achieve this feat.

Rutherford added 99 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Hope who contributed an 88-ball 86 after coming in at 27 for 2. Then Rutherford and Justin Greaves blasted 95 runs off just 57 balls for the fifth wicket. Greaves scored the winning runs and finished on an unbeaten 41 off 31 balls with five fours.

