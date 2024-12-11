Searing Seales seals the series in seven-wicket win for Windies

West Indies coasted to a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in St Kitts to claim the three-match ODI series. It was West Indies' first ODI series win against Bangladesh in ten years. They had won the last four ODI series between the two sides too. West Indies had on Sunday broken Bangladesh's 11-match winning streak against them in the first ODI.

Jayden Seales' career-best figures of 4 for 22 led the home side's bowling efforts as they bowled out the visitors for 227 in 45.5 overs. Brandon King then struck a rapid 82 to accelerate West Indies' chase, as they completed the win in 36.5 overs. Captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford, who struck 113 in the first game, were the unbeaten batters who completed the game.

Bangladesh meanwhile have won just one out of their last six ODI series, while West Indies have turned around their fortunes in the format. They have now won consecutive ODI series wins after beating England last month. They had lost ODI series against Australia and Sri Lanka earlier in the year.

Seales gave West Indies the foundation for this win. He dealt three early blows before Gudakesh Motie's solid 2 for 36 kept Bangladesh on a leash for much of the middle overs. Bangladesh could only make a 200-plus total mainly due to a 92-run stand between Mahmudullah and Tanzim Hasan. It is a new record for the eighth wicket for Bangladesh. Mahmudullah's 62 was also his third consecutive fifty in ODIs.

Read more at Cricinfo

0 comments