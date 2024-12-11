Alzarri Joseph fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI match against Bangladesh in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Joseph was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “the use of an audible obscenity.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Joseph’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred before play when he used offensive and abusive language in an exchange with the fourth umpire, after the umpire had asked Joseph to refrain from stepping onto the pitch with his spikes on.

Joseph admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

via ICC

