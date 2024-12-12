Raymon Reifer’s attorneys challenge CWI charges

The attorneys-at-law representing embattled Barbados Pride captain Raymon Reifer have written to Cricket West Indies (CWI) urging them to withdraw the charges against him because he cannot get a “fair and impartial hearing.”

In a letter addressed to CWI’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Lynford Inverary dated December 6, 2024, attorney Philip Nicholls, who, in association with King’s Counsel Sir Patterson Cheltenham, is acting on behalf of Reifer and the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), raised serious concerns regarding how CWI had treated Reifer.

Reifer and Jamaica Scorpions captain John Campbell were handed Level 3 charges for their roles in last month’s CG United Super50 final, which was forfeited after they failed to be present for the toss.

In a statement released by CWI on Friday, it was announced that Campbell had been given a reduced four-match suspension after accepting the charges.

At the time, CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said Reifer had not yet responded to the charges.

He said the disciplinary committee would deal with the matter if Reifer did not respond.

“In your release, you again not so much as imply but state outright that Mr. Reifer has not responded to the charge leveled against him, which was the same charge for which Campbell has been sanctioned. This is not correct,” Nicholls maintained.

