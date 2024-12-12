Phil Simmons: 'Coaching in 400 internationals means I have done something right'

When Bangladesh play West Indies in the third ODI in St Kitts on December 12, it will be Phil Simmons' 400th international in a 20-year coaching career. He looks back at the various teams he has coached and what he's learned during his time with them.

You are about to become the fourth coach, after Duncan Fletcher, Mickey Arthur and Dav Whatmore, to be in charge for 400 internationals. What does the milestone mean to you?



As far as cricket is concerned, I am not a numbers man. I can say that reaching 400 matches was a surprise. It wasn't something that was in my mind when I started coaching. It is great to have reached the milestone. It means I have done something right.

You are currently the Bangladesh coach on an interim basis. It is a team in transition, with its own set of complexities. How do you stay hungry after 20 years?



My hunger is determined by the ability of seeing improvement. It is a team in transition. They need some sort of stability and guidance, but also there's a chance of improvement and success. It is my motivation. A chance to get success and improve people.

You led West Indies to the 2016 T20 World Cup title. It was probably the highest point in your coaching career. Where do you rank the campaign?

It was an unbelievable campaign in the way we played the cricket. We had a bit of luck at times. Lendl Simmons being out and not out on a few occasions at the Wankhede [Lendl Simmons was twice caught off no-balls in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final against India] was one of them. The campaign was exciting throughout. We played really good cricket. We deserved to be winners at the end of the day. It was definitely the highest point I have reached in my coaching career.

