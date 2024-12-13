Jangoo century on debut helps West Indies sweep ODI series against Bangladesh

Amir Jangoo's unbeaten 104 and Keacy Carty's 95 helped West Indies scale a 322-run chase against Bangladesh in St Kitts. They won the series 3-0 after Jangoo became the first West Indian in 46 years to score a century on ODI debut. He guided the side in two fast-paced partnerships. It is also the fourth time that West Indies successfully chased a 300-plus target in ODIs.

Jangoo added 132 runs for the fifth wicket with Carty, and when West Indies lost two wickets in quick succession, he combined with Gudakesh Motie for an unfinished 90-run partnership for the seventh wicket to take them home. Motie remained unbeaten on 44 off 31 balls, hitting three sixes and as many fours. Jangoo's innings was resplendent with six fours and four sixes.

Bangladesh reached 321 for five on the back of four fifties. Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali added 150 runs in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand, a Bangladesh record. The team also struck 12 sixes in the innings, their second-most in ODIs. West Indies, however, had their own big-hitting show in the bank. Brandan King picked up where he left off in the second ODI, as he cracked two fours and a six off Nasum Ahmed in the second over of the innings. His innings was cut short in the same over after a mix-up with his opening partner Alick Athanaze over a non-existent run. Athanaze himself did not last long, getting yorked in an attempted sweep in Nasum's next over. Read more at cricinfo

