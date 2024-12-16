Dottin goes back to Gujarat Giants to cap her year of new beginnings

West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin had just finished a team meeting ahead of the T20I series opener against India in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, when her name came up for bidding - the very first one out of the bag - at the WPL auction. West Indies captain Hayley Matthews and the coaching staff were in the team room with her to watch the proceedings.

Although "anxious", Dottin was confident of finding a bidder. She didn't know, however, that she would go for "such a high price" - more than three times her base price of INR 50 lakh. When the paddle came down, she had been signed by Gujarat Giants for INR 1.7 crore (USD 200,000 approx.), which was nearly three times the price she had fetched (INR 60 lakh) at the inaugural auction in February 2023.

"Well, to be honest, I knew that I was one of the big ones in the mini-auction, but to be picked first, I never expected that," Dottin told ESPNcricinfo after Sunday's game, where her 28-ball 52 was one of the few highlights for the visitors in a big defeat.

"For my calibre and how I go about my batting, I guess that being a part of WPL is a chance to explore and showcase my talents and learn a lot from other players as well, even the younger players, and also just to give feedback and share my knowledge. So, I really appreciate being a part of the WPL and for being selected by Gujarat Giants. "I'll be honest, it felt really good to know [that multiple teams were tussling for me]." Read more at Cricinfo

