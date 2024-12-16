Sammy to take over as West Indies' all-format coach from April 2025

Daren Sammy has been named head coach of the West Indies men's team across all formats. Sammy, who has been the coach of West Indies' T20I and ODI teams since last year, will take charge of the Test side from April 2025 replacing Andre Coley, the CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe announced in St Vincent.

"It's always an honour to represent West Indies in any format or any position. For me, this news is not something I was expecting," Sammy said at the press conference.

"Coaching was never something I saw myself doing but I must admit the way that it's been going, I've developed a much stronger passion and a love for the job... I believe in processes, something that we've been able to do in the white-ball formats and, with this new role, I've already mapped out some of the areas and some of the processes that we'll have to follow in order for us to be successful [in Test cricket]. I'm a patient man and once I trust that process and understand the requirement from the director of cricket, then the plan gets into action.

"So I'm really excited about the added responsibility and the new journey, one that I think myself and my team will be prepared for."

